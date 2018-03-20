'Gerber Baby' Lucas spreading joy, inclusion

It's International Happiness Day and Gerber is using the occasion to spread a little extra dose of happy with spokesbaby Lucas Warren.

Since the Dalton baby was named 2018 Gerber Spokesbaby in February, Lucas has worked on walking, clapping and learning sign language. But life has changed in other ways for the Warren family.

"It's definitely been a roller coaster for sure," Lucas' dad, Jason Warren, told 11Alive. "Going from simple people to being thrown in the spotlight. It's definitely a humbling experience because we get to share a little about the special needs community as well."

Baby Lucas' family is hoping his new role will encourage inclusion and offer hope for families on a similar journey.

