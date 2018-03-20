Portion of MLK Boulevard to reopen, neighboring businesses thrilled

A portion of Martin Luther King Boulevard between Miller Park and Miller Plaza will re-open Wednesday after four months of reconstruction.

Nearby businesses tell Channel 3, they're more than ready to see the construction cones go.

"Well it's affected our walk in business for people who walk in on their lunch breaks and poppin' in to get flowers to take home," said Dale Wilson, owner of Blue Ivy Flowers.

Businesses on Georgia Avenue have been weathering the "construction storm" since November.

"We've definitely seen a decrease in business," said Mindy Benton, owner of Mindy B's Deli. "If it's not convenient for people to get to you then they go elsewhere, so it has had an effect."

The one block closure of MLK Boulevard between Market Street and Georgia Avenue was supposed to last no more than 100 days; but, the project was delayed by nearly a month after crews learned they'd have to relocate an underground water line.

"It was really all related to the underground work we had to do," said Justin Holland, Chattanooga Public Works Administrator.

The section of the roadway is scheduled to reopen with new improvements. Officials say the new brick pavers will help drivers slow down.

"It's much more user friendly for traffic patterns, people are able to traverse that area and Miller Park and Miller Plaza, Patten Parkway, the resurfacing of MLK area are all really pedestrian friendly projects."

Business owners tell Channel 3, they're excited about the big picture.

"I think we're going to be in a prime location when they get all of this construction done," said Benton. "The park's going to be beautiful, I think the plan they have for all of the areas around here are going to be beautiful. It's going to be great, if we can just weather through the storm."

After Martin Luther King Boulevard re-opens, there will be a 30-day closure for Georgia Avenue between MLK Boulevard and Patten Parkway.

Miller Plaza is slated to re-open this summer by mid-July.

