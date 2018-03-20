Georgia Aquarium reveals renderings for expansion in 2020

The largest aquarium in the United States is about to get a lot bigger.

The Georgia Aquarium revealed on Tuesday the renderings for their expansion plan that will be finished by the late fall of 2020. The expansion will feature a shark exhibit expected to help guests appreciate these often misunderstood creatures.

Along with the new shark habitat, the entryway to the aquarium will be redesigned.

“We have always done things big, and 12 years after our opening we are still holding true to that,” said Joseph Handy, president and chief operating officer of Georgia Aquarium. “This new expansion will enhance our guests’ experience as soon as they enter the Aquarium and will spotlight an all-new gallery with awe-inspiring species of sharks. We can safely say, Georgia, you’re going to need a bigger aquarium!”