UPDATE: Mohawk Industries releases statement after industrial accident kills man

UPDATE: A man was killed in an industrial accident at Mohawk Industries in Chatsworth Tuesday.

59-year-old Roy Glenn Bass lost his life in the accident.

According to the Chatsworth Police Department, a call came in at 8:41 am that an industrial accident had occurred.

A police spokesperson said first responders found a male who had been struck by a large roller when they arrived.

"Despite the best efforts of Mohawk employees and first responders, the male subject passed away at Murray Medical Center," the spokesperson added.

Autopsy results are pending.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will be opening an investigation. This is standard procedure for incidents like this.

Mohawk Industries released the following statement: