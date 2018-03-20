UPDATE: Mohawk Industries releases statement after industrial ac - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Mohawk Industries releases statement after industrial accident kills man

Posted: Updated:
By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
CHATSWORTH, GA (WRCB) -

UPDATE: A man was killed in an industrial accident at Mohawk Industries in Chatsworth Tuesday.

59-year-old Roy Glenn Bass lost his life in the accident.

According to the Chatsworth Police Department, a call came in at 8:41 am that an industrial accident had occurred.

A police spokesperson said first responders found a male who had been struck by a large roller when they arrived.

"Despite the best efforts of Mohawk employees and first responders, the male subject passed away at Murray Medical Center," the spokesperson added.

Autopsy results are pending.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will be opening an investigation. This is standard procedure for incidents like this. 

Mohawk Industries released the following statement:

Mr. Roy Glenn Bass, 59, was pronounced dead at Murray Medical Center Tuesday morning following an industrial accident at the company’s Duvall Road manufacturing facility in Chatsworth.        
    
The Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) was notified of the incident, and the company will cooperate fully during the agency’s investigation. The cause of the accident remains unknown at this time.        
    
Mr. Bass joined Mohawk in April 2012 and worked as an electrician at the company’s Virgil Drive facility in Dalton before transferring to the Duvall Road facility in September 2015.    
    
'We are deeply saddened by Glenn’s passing,' said Jerry Hendrix, vice president of human resources. 'Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.' 
    
'Everyone at the company appreciates the prompt response of local firefighters and EMTs,' Hendrix said. 'We are grateful for their extraordinary efforts on site and en route to the hospital.'    
    

