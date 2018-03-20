Homes under water near Mississippi River - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Homes under water near Mississippi River

By NBC News
WARREN COUNTY, MS -

Some homes near the Mississippi and Yazoo Rivers are left completely under water as the Mississippi hits its crest of nearly 50 feet, seven feet above flood stage.

"The soil here is some of the richest in this part of the country but it is rich because it is flooded on a regular basis, but then every year or two you have a situation like this where you can't plant. It's like good news and bad news," said Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace.

Pace says water levels are beginning to drop, but it will take days before roads are dry enough to be reopened.

