Portion of High Street SE in Cleveland to be closed temporarily

By WRCB Staff
CLEVELAND, TN (WRCB) -

The City of Cleveland wants residents to know about a temporary road closure that could impact travel in the area this week.

A small section of High Street SE between 2nd Street SE and the first driveway on High Street SE will be closed to thru traffic from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm Wednesday-Friday.

The closure is due to cell tower construction. 

Non-local traffic is advised to take an alternate route.

