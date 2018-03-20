CHI Memorial offering Survivorship Empowerment class for cancer survivors

A class to help cancer survivors learn what they can do after treatment is complete will be offered by CHI Memorial.

Survivorship Empowerment is being hosted on March 27 at 5:00 pm by the CHI Memorial Rees Skillern Cancer Institute.

It is free to all cancer survivors, regardless of where they received treatment, and their caregivers.

According to a 2014 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), lifestyle changes, including eating healthier and increasing physical activity, can lower your risk of cancer and death.

Participants will learn about the role of nutrition in reducing the chance of cancer recurrence.

The class will include a cooking demonstration and food samples with dietitians.

Everyone will also learn how exercise and physical activity can help manage the side effects that come from chemotherapy and improve cancer survivors' quality of life.

To register for this free class, call (423) 495-7778.