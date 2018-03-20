Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt likes cornbread, country music, Gatlinburg and golfing with his son

The Vols begin spring practice on Tuesday afternoon for the first time under new head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

Pruitt won five national championships as an assistant at Alabama and Florida State.

WBIR sat down with Pruitt for a one-on-one interview on Monday afternoon. We'll have plenty of opportunities to talk football with Pruitt during the course of spring practice, so we decided to try to get to know him a little better on a personal level.

We started with a quick rapid fire segment on some of his favorite things:

Favorite movie:

Tombstone

Favorite type of music:

Country

Favorite band or singer:

Alabama (Note: Pruitt is from Rainsville, Ala. about 10 miles from Fort Payne, where the band was formed)

Favorite vacation spot:

Gatlinburg

Favorite food:

Cornbread

WBIR: What do you like to do outside of football to relax or have fun?

Pruitt: I like spending time with my family. I have three sons and Jayse is 22, me and him like to play golf. The other two guys are 2, and 9 months, so they're not hardly ready to pick up the sticks yet so I spend time at the house with them.

WBIR: How did you meet your wife?

Pruitt: Actually at Florida State (where Pruitt was defensive coordinator in 2013), she worked in the office there and probably the first day I was on the job she walked by and she worked in compliance and we were talking about recruiting.

WBIR: So she's into football just as much as you are?

Pruitt: Absolutely. She helps me follow the rules.

WBIR: What do you love most about football?

Pruitt: I like watching guys grow and develop. You see guys come in as 18-year-olds that have lots of talent, but over the next three to four years they grow to become men that understand the game, understand how to prepare. They gain knowledge. That's the most rewarding part and watching them get their degrees.

WBIR: What's it like winning a national championship?

Pruitt: Well it's hard to do I can tell you that. You sit there and have to win 13, 14, 15 games and get guys to compete and prepare and do it week after week against great teams, so it's tough to do.