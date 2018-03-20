Chattanooga Fire Department receives grant from Firehouse Subs

United Airlines is suspending new reservations for cargo-hold pet transportation as it reviews this business, following a wave of negative publicity after the death of a puppy on board and mix-ups involving several dogs sent to the wrong destinations.More
United Airlines is suspending new reservations for cargo-hold pet transportation as it reviews this business, following a wave of negative publicity after the death of a puppy on board and mix-ups involving several dogs sent to the wrong destinations.More
The string of attacks began on March 2nd when 39-year-old Stephen House was killed when he picked up a package left at his door step.More
The string of attacks began on March 2nd when 39-year-old Stephen House was killed when he picked up a package left at his door step.More
Some schools have delayed the start of classes today.More
Some schools have delayed the start of classes today.More
We’re in the thick of Girl Scout cookie season and the boxes are rolling in.More
We’re in the thick of Girl Scout cookie season and the boxes are rolling in.More
Keep checking back for the latest outage numbers as they become available.More
Keep checking back for the latest outage numbers as they become available.More
Officials say it is likely that a tornado touched down.More
Officials say it is likely that a tornado touched down.More
Gov. Kay Ivey said state resources were being sent to the affected areas, especially Jacksonville and Calhoun County, in her statement Monday night.More
Gov. Kay Ivey said state resources were being sent to the affected areas, especially Jacksonville and Calhoun County, in her statement Monday night.More
Fire officials say there are "many injuries."More
Fire officials say there are "many injuries."More
The Storm Prediction Center has the TN Valley under an ENHANCED RISK for severe storms.More
The Storm Prediction Center has the TN Valley under an ENHANCED RISK for severe storms.More
North Carolina authorities say 76 people have been arrested in eight southeastern states on charges of child pornography or otherwise exploiting children.More
North Carolina authorities say 76 people have been arrested in eight southeastern states on charges of child pornography or otherwise exploiting children.More
The soft serve cones are limited to one per customer while supplies last.More
The soft serve cones are limited to one per customer while supplies last.More
A second minor but higher magnitude earthquake hit Northwest Georgia Monday morning.More
A second minor but higher magnitude earthquake hit Northwest Georgia Monday morning.More