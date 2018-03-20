Chattanooga Fire Department receives grant from Firehouse Subs

The Chattanooga Fire Department has received 140 personal flotation devices, thanks to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

The Chattanooga Fire Department applied for the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation grant last year and recently received an award of $19,922 to purchase the PFDs. They will replace the aging PFDs purchased years ago.

These PFDs will increase the probability of a safe water rescue and help avoid fatalities for both firefighters and citizens during water emergencies.

“Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has always been a big supporter of the Chattanooga Fire Department,” said Fire Chief Phil Hyman. “Flash floods are not uncommon for our area, and we have many outdoor events to cover on the water, so these PFDs will help us do our jobs in a safer manner.”

“We thank our donors for their contributions that help us provide these life-saving tools,” said Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Executive Director Robin Peters. “Our first responders are heroes, and we want to be sure they have what they need to protect themselves, as well as their communities.”