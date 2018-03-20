Gov. Haslam proposes $30 million to improve school safety

Governor Bill Haslam's proposed budget for the 2018-2019 fiscal year includes funding for school safety.

The proposed budget released Tuesday includes $30 million to improve school safety across the state.

The General Assembly will consider Haslam's proposed budget in the coming weeks.

$25 million of the funds is for non-recurring school safety grants, and $5.2 million is for recurring ones.

A School Safety Working Group was appointed by the governor to look into ways schools can be made safer.

“Our children deserve to learn in a safe and secure environment and I’ve asked the working group to make specific recommendations on school safety measures,” Haslam said. “These additional school safety funds, which include doubling the current amount of recurring funding we have through our school safety grants, will provide our schools with additional resources to meet their specific needs.”



$3 million of the proposed budget would be used for non-recurring funds for grants that school districts would use to address the additional costs associated with purchasing seatbelts for buses.

Additional investments included in the budget amendment include:

$5 million in nonrecurring broadband accessibility grants, in addition to the $10 million initially included in the FY 18-19 budget. The governor’s Broadband Accessibility Act became law in 2017 and committed $30 million in grants over three years.

$9 million in nonrecurring funds to purchase equipment at the 27 Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology to improve and modernize a broad variety of workforce development programs.

An additional $1 million in recurring funds to provide mental health treatment and recovery services as part of TN Together – the governor’s comprehensive plan to end the opioid crisis in Tennessee.

$2 million in nonrecurring funds for an addiction services research program at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in support of TN Together

$10 million in nonrecurring funds for the Aeronautics Development Fund to create jobs and investment opportunities in Tennessee’s aviation industry.

$74 million in nonrecurring funds is included in the budget amendment, as well as $9.8 million in recurring funds.

The budget amendment will be presented to the House and Senate Finance committees Tuesday.

Traditionally, the budget amendment is introduced for consideration and approval by the general assembly during the final weeks of the legislative session