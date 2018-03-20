UPDATE: 2 students, gunman injured in shooting at Maryland HS

UPDATE: A student pulled a gun out and shot two other students at a high school in southeast Maryland Tuesday morning before the shooter was wounded, the St. Mary’s County sheriff said.

The gunman entered Great Mills High School in Great Mills, Maryland, at the beginning of the school day and shot a female student in a hallway, Sheriff Tim Cameron said. A male student was also hit by a bullet.

The relationship between the students is not known at this time, Cameron said.

The shooter exchanged fire with a school resource officer on campus and was wounded, Cameron said. All three students are in critical condition, but the officer wasn’t injured. It wasn’t yet clear how the gunman was wounded.

The school is locked down and the incident has been contained, according to the the website of Great Mills High School in Great Mills, Maryland. The school didn't give further information.

Deputies were called to the school just before 8 a.m. The school is located about 60 miles southeast of Washington, D.C.

Cameron told News4 that his department prepares for this type of event, but he noted that despite the quick response of the school resource officer, or SRO, two students were still shot.

"You train to respond to this and you hope that you never ever have to," he said. "This is the realization of your worst nightmare — that, in a school, that our children could be attacked. And so as quickly … as that SRO responded and engaged, there’s grievous injuries to two students."

He added, "Now begins the second phase of this operation and that’s the background and the investigation and the attempt for the school to return to normal, so to speak."

A Twitter post from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office asked parents not to report to the school due to the incident, but to go to a high school in nearby Leonardtown instead.

Agents of the were Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were traveling to the school to assist with the investigation.

Parents of students at Great Mills High School are being told to report to Leonardtown High School to receive information.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said in a tweet Tuesday that he is "closely monitoring the situation."

"Our prayers are with students, school personnel, and first responders," Hogan said.

President Donald Trump was made aware of the shooting and the White House is monitoring the incident, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Fox News.

The shooting comes four days before the national March for Our Lives, a rally for student safety inspired by last month’s massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

