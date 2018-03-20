'Digital kidnapping' alert: How to protect your family from online predators

As parents, we love to take photos of our kids and post them: It's a great way to keep our family and friends in the loop. But experts warn that online predators are watching too, using our posts to track our children.

Parents Michelle and Rhys thought that TODAY national investigative correspondent Jeff Rossen and the Rossen Reports team were doing a general story about social media. What they didn't know was that cyber safety expert Jesse Weinberger was poring over their social media pages, checking for private information. Through Michelle's Facebook account, Weinberger was able to learn her husband's name, her children's names, their school, the names of their teachers, the playground they frequented, and more.

"You don't want to set your children up for something dangerous," Michelle said when Rossen revealed what Weinberger had uncovered. "It's very scary."

So how do you protect your family?