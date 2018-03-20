Avett Brothers, Head and the Heart, Mavis Staples headline Moon - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Avett Brothers, Head and the Heart, Mavis Staples headline Moon River Festival

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Coming to the Scenic City this year, the Moon River Festival has announced their lineup for the September 8-9 event.

The Memphis-born musical event began in 2014 features Americana and classic R&B music among the 22 acts that are scheduled.

The lineup includes:

  • The Avett Brothers
  • The Head and the Heart
  • Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
  • Judah & The Lion
  • Trampled By Turtles
  • Margo Price
  • Mavis Staples
  • I'm With Her
  • The Dirty Guv'nahs
  • Joseph
  • Mandolin Orange
  • Penny & Sparrow
  • Durand
  • Jones & The Indications
  • The Secret Sisters
  • The War & Treaty
  • Darlingside
  • The Ballroom Thieves
  • Caamp
  • Liz Vice
  • Boy Named Banjo
  • Wilder

Chattanooga's Coolidge Park will serve as the festival's venue, with gated access.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, March 22 at 10am, with prices ranging from $99.50 (General Admission) to $374.50 (VIP) prices before fees.

Weather

