Avett Brothers, Head and the Heart, Mavis Staples headline Moon River Festival

Coming to the Scenic City this year, the Moon River Festival has announced their lineup for the September 8-9 event.

The Memphis-born musical event began in 2014 features Americana and classic R&B music among the 22 acts that are scheduled.

The lineup includes:

The Avett Brothers

The Head and the Heart

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

Judah & The Lion

Trampled By Turtles

Margo Price

Mavis Staples

I'm With Her

The Dirty Guv'nahs

Joseph

Mandolin Orange

Penny & Sparrow

Durand

Jones & The Indications

The Secret Sisters

The War & Treaty

Darlingside

The Ballroom Thieves

Caamp

Liz Vice

Boy Named Banjo

Wilder

Chattanooga's Coolidge Park will serve as the festival's venue, with gated access.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, March 22 at 10am, with prices ranging from $99.50 (General Admission) to $374.50 (VIP) prices before fees.