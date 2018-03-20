Three Of A Kind: Identical Triplets Arrive - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Three Of A Kind: Identical Triplets Arrive

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
HUNTINGTON, WV -

A West Virginia couple is welcoming their new identical triplets.

"God's been right there every step of the way," said Brianna Walls, who says she never thought this would happen.

Walls gave birth to three girls -- Kenadie Faith, Teagen Grace, and Raelynn Hope -- on February 23 at Cabell-Huntington Hospital.

She remembers the day she got the surprising ultrasound.

"She started counting and she was like, '1, 2, 3,' and I was like, 'What are you counting?'" said Walls. "She was like, 'Heartbeats.'"

They were even more shocked when the babies were born and were identical.

"It's exceedingly rare," said Dr. Cynthia Massey at Cabell-Huntington Hospital. "I don't think any of us have ever seen triplets that are identical before."

She says the chances of having identical triplets are about 0.00048% or 1 in 200,000.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2pqtXg8
 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.