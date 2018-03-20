Burlington to host job fair at Hamilton Place Marriott

Burlington Stores, a leading national off-price retailer, is hosting a community job fair on Tuesday, March 20th, and Wednesday, March 21st, for a range of available positions in its new Chattanooga store, opening in May.

There are approximately 75 positions available, including full time and part time positions, such as supervisors, cashiers, customer service associates, receiving associates and front-end associates.

Prior to attending the job fair, candidates are asked to complete an online application and bring a copy of their resume.

WHAT: Burlington Stores Job Fair

WHEN: Tuesday, March 20, 2018

9:00am – 5:00pm

Wednesday March 21, 2018

9:00am- 5:00pm

WHERE: Marriott Courtyard Chattanooga at Hamilton Place 2210 Bams Drive Chattanooga, TN 37421

WEBSITE: www.Burlington.com