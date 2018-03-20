Three men float down Los Angeles River in a giant flamingo raft

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Local TV stations in Los Angeles on Monday had video of three men floating down the Los Angeles River in a large, pink, inflatable flamingo raft.

Police eventually got the men to stop their journey.

British YouTube personality Sam Pepper said the group's goal was to float all the way to Long Beach, where the river flows into the Pacific Ocean.

Sam Pepper, YouTube Personality, "And we just thought, take this flamingo down the L.A. River, and just see if we can get to Long Beach. That was the mission, really. We started all the way in downtown Los Angeles, and then, and then the cops came out and they were really friendly and, like, we want to say thank you to the LAPD and sorry for wasting any of their time."