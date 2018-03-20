First lady to hold first public event on cyberbullying

WASHINGTON (AP) - Melania Trump is hosting executives from major online and social media companies to discuss cyberbullying and being safe on the internet.



During the 2016 presidential campaign, she identified online bullying as the issue she would pursue as first lady if Donald Trump were elected. Tuesday's White House meeting will mark her first public event on the issue, and it comes more than a year after Mrs. Trump's announcement.



Some observers questioned her choice of project given that her husband often berates people on Twitter.



The White House says the first lady is looking forward to discussing both the positive and negative ways the internet is influencing children.



Amazon, Snap, Facebook, Google, and Twitter are among the companies that are expected to attend the meeting.

3/20/2018 12:42:38 AM (GMT -4:00)

