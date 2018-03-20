JUST IN: Package addressed to Austin explodes at FedEx facility in Schertz

A packaged destined for an address in Austin exploded inside a FedEx distribution facility outside of San Antonio, law enforcement sources tell CBS Austin.



The package detonated around 12:25 am at the facility in Schertz, TX. Sources said the package was moving from an elevated conveyor belt to a lower section when it exploded.

A woman working near the package was treated for a headache but was not seriously hurt.



The package contained shrapnel consisting of nails and pieces of metal, sources said, but none of the 75 employees inside the facility were injured.



There are several law enforcement agencies at the scene, including agents from the ATF, FBI and Homeland Security.

