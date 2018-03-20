Second minor earthquake hits Northwest Georgia - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Second minor earthquake hits Northwest Georgia

By WRCB Staff
Varnell, GA (WRCB) -

 A second minor but higher magnitude earthquake hit Northwest Georgia Monday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports a 2.3 magnitude quake hit around 10:00 a.m. 

This quake was a mile farther underground at 8 and a half miles. 

It was also centered roughly 3 miles southwest of Varnell.

