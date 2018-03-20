Alabama governor Ivey: Significant damage in areas

The Latest on the threat of severe weather across the Southeast

11:20 p.m.

The governor of Alabama says there has been significant damage in parts of Alabama.

Gov. Kay Ivey said state resources were being sent to the affected areas, especially Jacksonville and Calhoun County, in her statement Monday night.

She added, "Our first priority is ensuring our people are safe. Please stay out of affected areas and let first responders do their job."

Alabama Power Co. is reporting about 15,000 homes and businesses without electricity in areas including Calhoun and Etowah counties.

10:45 p.m.

Significant damage has been reported at Jacksonville State University in Alabama.

Athletic director Greg Seitz said in a tweet Monday evening, "I can confirm we have major roof damage at Pete Mathews Coliseum, but The Pete is not completely destroyed." He said there was extensive damage in Jacksonville.

The National Weather Service in Birmingham, Alabama, tweeted earlier that there was possibly a large tornado near Jacksonville and Calhoun County that was moving east into northern Cleburne County.