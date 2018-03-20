Colder, wet, windy, snow showers... WELCOME SPRING!

Good Tuesday. We have a DENSE FOG ADVISORY in effect through the morning. You will have very limited visibility on the way in this morning. Temps are mild in the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies will be overcast all day with light drizzles throughout the day. It will also be a bit windy with winds from the WNW at 10-20 mph. We will warm up a little today with our high of 58 taking place at about the time we are welcoming in spring at 12:15pm. Temps will be dropping through the afternoon.

Tonight the light showers will continue, but with temps dropping rapidly overnight, we will see some of the light rain showers changing over into light snow showers. In the mountains, we could get .5" to 1" of snow accumulating with a light dusting possible in the valleys. While ice on roads won't be a widespread problem Wednesday morning, we could certainly see some patchy areas of ice in the higher elevations where it will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s. We should stay just above freezing in the mid 30s in the valley.

Wednesday will be blustery with partly cloudy skies, highs only in the upper 40s, and winds continuing at a good clip from the northwest at 10-20 mph.

Thursday and Friday will start cold in the 30s, but it will warm nicely with highs climbing into the mid to upper 50s. Thursday will be sunny, but Friday will be cloudy with a slight chance for a sprinkle or two.

The weekend will be a bit warmer as highs return to the mid 60s. We are looking at a few showers over the weekend, however, especially Sunday.

David Karnes

