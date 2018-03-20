Tennessee Senate OKs social media political disclosure bill - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tennessee Senate OKs social media political disclosure bill

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Senate has passed a bill that would spell out requirements to disclose who paid for sponsored political content on social media platforms.

The Republican-led Senate approved the legislation in a 17-8 vote Monday. It heads to the House.

The bill by Senate Democratic Caucus Chairman Jeff Yarbro would require disclosure on the social media item itself or a link to another site with disclosure information.

Yarbro says Tennessee law currently implicitly requires disclosure for social media, but the bill would make it explicit.

Yarbro has pointed to a federal indictment charging 13 Russians with running a social media trolling campaign aimed in part at helping Republican Donald Trump defeat Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016. The indictment mentions a Twitter account made to resemble the Tennessee Republican Party's handle.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.