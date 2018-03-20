On the menu for McDonald's: Cut greenhouse gas emissions

NEW YORK (AP) - The company behind the golden arches wants to get greener.



McDonald's on Tuesday announced a number of steps to cut the greenhouse gases it emits into the air, including changing the way the beef in its Big Macs and Quarter Pounders is produced.



The Oak Brook, Illinois-based company says it will work with beef suppliers to reduce carbon emissions at cattle farms, replace restaurant light bulbs and kitchen appliances with energy-efficient ones and use more environmentally friendly packaging.



The fast-food giant says it expects the changes to prevent 150 million metric tons (165 million tons) of greenhouse gas emissions from being released into the atmosphere by 2030, the equivalent of taking 32 million cars off the road for a year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.