'Extensive damage' reported on JSU campus after tornado touches down in Jacksonville??

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WVTM) — There are multiple reports of a tornado touching down near the Jacksonville State campus in east Alabama Monday night.

The National Weather Service in Birmingham shared the following on Twitter at 8:40 p.m.:

CONFIRMED DAMAGING AND POSSIBLY LARGE TORNADO NEAR JACKSONVILLE/CALHOUN COUNTY MOVING EAST INTO NORTHERN CLEBURNE COUNTY. TORNADO WARNING IN EFFECT! TAKE THIS SERIOUSLY AND SHELTER NOW!! #alwx — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) March 20, 2018

Fire officials tell The Anniston Star reporter Kirsten Fiscus that there are "many injuries."

