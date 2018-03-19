'Extensive damage' reported on JSU campus after tornado touches down in Jacksonville??

'Extensive damage' reported on JSU campus after tornado touches - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WVTM) — There are multiple reports of a tornado touching down near the Jacksonville State campus in east Alabama Monday night.

The National Weather Service in Birmingham shared the following on Twitter at 8:40 p.m.:

Fire officials tell The Anniston Star reporter Kirsten Fiscus that there are "many injuries."

