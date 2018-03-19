Severe weather leads to power outages in the Tennessee Valley

The storms that moved through the Tennessee Valley left a few people in the dark Monday night.

As of 10:35 p.m., Georgia Power reported 295 customers are without power in Dade County.

As of 10:45 p.m., North Georgia EMC reported 32 customers are without power in Catoosa, Walker, and Whitfield Counties.

As of 10:50 p.m. EPB is reporting minimal outages in East Chattanooga, East Ridge, and the Shallowford Road/Tyner area.

No other utilities are reporting power outages at this time.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.