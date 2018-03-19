Ardmore family escapes tornado that hit their home

A family on Gatlin Road in Ardmore escaped to safety, but the storms heavily damage their home. (Source: WAFF)

ARDMORE, AL (WAFF) -- Limestone County was hit hard in Monday's storms. Officials say it is likely that a tornado touched down.

Homes were impacted, and trees and power lines are down. Crews are out in full force working to help with the damage.

One family’s home on Gatlin Road in Ardmore is perhaps one of the spots that was hit the worst. The impact of this severe weather just starting to sink in.

