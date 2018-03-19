10 Things to Know for Tuesday

Two unexplained storage tank failures at fertility clinics in Cleveland and San Francisco may have cost hundreds of women and couples their best chance to have children

The Trump administration accused Russia on Thursday of a concerted, ongoing operation to hack and spy on the U.S. energy grid and other critical infrastructure

Officials say multiple people have been killed and eight people have been taken to the hospital in the collapse of a bridge at a Florida university

With the likely demise of Toys R Us, a piece of Americana is disappearing

End of an era: Toys R Us is going the way of stickball

A doctor says his hospital received 10 injured people - two of them critically - from the pedestrian bridge collapse at a Florida university

Authorities said Friday that the cables suspending a pedestrian bridge were being tightened after a "stress test" when the 950-ton concrete span collapsed over traffic, killing at least six people and injuring 10

The deadly collapse of a pedestrian bridge in Florida has cast a spotlight on a rapid construction technique widely used around the U.S.

Student who narrowly escaped after bridge collapse watched helplessly as structure fell apart

Student watched helplessly as bridge came down on top of car

Two weeks of odd news: Police say impaired bride crashes on her way to her wedding; two long-ago high school sweethearts in New Jersey marry in hallway where they met

Russia has announced it is expelling 23 British diplomats and threatened further measures in retaliation in a growing diplomatic dispute over a nerve agent attack on a former spy in Britain

A Border Patrol agent is going on trial for second-degree murder this week in a rare Justice Department prosecution of a fatal cross-border Mexico shooting.

(AP Photo/Brian Skoloff, File). FILE - This April 2, 2017 file photo made with a drone, shows the U.S. Mexico border fence as it cuts through the two downtowns of Nogales, Ariz. A U.S. border patrol agent is going on trial for second-degree murder in U...

US agent goes on trial in Mexican teen cross-border killing

Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

Police have warned residents near the site of the latest explosion in Austin to remain indoors and to call 911 if they need to leave home before 10 a.m.

(Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP). FBI agents meet at the scene of an explosion in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 18, 2018. At least a few people were injured in another explosion in Texas' capital late Sunday, after three package bombs deto...

New York City's deadly helicopter crash has prompted the National Transportation Safety Board to call on federal regulators to prohibit commercial flights that use passenger harness systems that do not allow for easy release.

New York City's deadly helicopter crash has prompted the National Transportation Safety Board to call on federal regulators to prohibit commercial flights that use passenger harness systems that do not allow for easy release.

Attorneys for embattled casino mogul Steve Wynn say in court documents that he brokered a settlement with a second woman who accused him of sexual misconduct more than a decade ago.

At least two people injured in another explosion in Texas' capital after three package bombs that detonated earlier this month in other parts of the city killed two people and injuring two others.

(Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP). FBI agents work the scene of an explosion in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 18, 2018. At least a few people were injured in another explosion in Texas' capital late Sunday, after three package bombs detonat...

Mississippi's governor has signed the nation's tightest abortion restrictions into law, banning most abortions after 15 weeks' gestation.

Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

Former "Sex and the City" star Cynthia Nixon is running for New York governor.

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Tuesday:

1. POLICE MAKE DIRECT APPEAL TO BOMBER

In the search for answers to a series of explosions in Austin, Texas, authorities have come ahead with a simple plea to whoever’s behind the blasts: Talk to us.

2. SELF-DRIVING UBER STRIKES, KILLS PEDESTRIAN

The fatality in a Phoenix suburb is the first involving a fully autonomous test vehicle, prompting the ride-hailing company to suspend all road-testing of such autos in the U.S. and Canada.

3. TRUMP UNVEILS PLAN TO COMBAT OPIOIDS

The president calls for stiffer penalties for drug traffickers, including embracing a tactic employed by some of the global strongmen he admires: the death penalty.

4. DATA MINING CREATES STIR

A Trump-affiliated group, Cambridge Analytica, reportedly tried to influence elections using data, including likes, inappropriately obtained on tens of millions of Facebook users. What’s not clear is how effective that was.

5. WHAT’S NEXT FOR VLADIMIR PUTIN

As the Russian leader shifts into his next six-year term, he could groom a successor, scrap term limits, or create for himself a new behind-the-scenes position of power.

6. TURKEY VOWS NO LET-UP

President Erdogan says he intends to keep pressure on a U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish militia — and could expand Turkey’s military offensive into other Kurdish-held areas across northern Syria and even into neighboring Iraq.

7. MISSISSIPPI LAW STANDS ALONE

The state’s governor signs the nation’s tightest abortion restrictions into law, banning most abortions after 15 weeks.

8. HOW TO STAY HEALTHY WHILE FLYING

Worried about catching a cold or the flu on an airplane? Get a window seat, and don’t leave it until the flight is over, researchers advise.

9. NCAA TOURNAMENT HAS NEW LOOK

Sixteen teams are now left. Top seeds Virginia and Xavier are gone. Ditto No. 2 seeds North Carolina and Cincinnati.

10. WHO’S STEPPING ONTO POLITICAL STAGE

Former “Sex and the City” star Cynthia Nixon says she’s running for New York governor.