New life saving app: PulsePoint

Some schools have delayed the start of classes today.More
The Storm Prediction Center has the TN Valley under an ENHANCED RISK for severe storms.More
Forecasters say severe thunderstorms are likely in parts of Tennessee and could bring the threat of tornadoes, hail and damaging winds.More
Residents would not have felt anything but a minor earthquake hit the Northwest Georgia area Sunday night.More
An investigation is underway at TVA's Sequoya Nuclear Plant after two people were burned Friday.More
An EF-0 tornado touched down Saturday in Monroe County.More
Authorities say they don't yet know how the firearm used in the shooting had been accessed. The sheriff added that the circumstances of the shooting are still being investigated.More
A viral video showing a father and his two-year-old daughter being kicked off an Atlanta-bound Southwest Airlines flight has sparked outrage across the country.More
North Carolina authorities say 76 people have been arrested in eight southeastern states on charges of child pornography or otherwise exploiting children.More
Preparation can make a large difference in your safety before and after the storms.More
