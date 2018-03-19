What the Tech? App of the Day: GlassDoor

There's good news if you're looking for a job: there are thousands of openings for people with all types of job skills.

Finding those job openings can be difficult unless you know where to look.

GlassDoor is an app and website that curates job postings from companies large and small across the country.

You can search by job, skill, salary, city or company.

The search results shows the full job listing and some information you wouldn't find any other way besides speaking directly with an employee.

Employees (current and former) can leave ratings and reviews of their job, management and the company including workplace environment and employee morale.

In addition to the star rating system employees can leave detailed reviews listing pros and cons of working for the company.

If you're currently employed you may be able to see what the company was paying the man/woman who had the job before you.

Larger companies may have dozens of reviews from employees who post their salary.

Considering whether to go in for an interview? People who've gone through that process will leave questions they were asked to prepare you for any surprises.

If interested you can also leave your email address and GlassDoor will send you a notification of any new job postings that fit your criteria.

There are dozens and dozens of websites and apps that list job openings, some are subscription based, but GlassDoor should be one of the first stops in anyone's job search.

The app is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

It's also accessible from the website.