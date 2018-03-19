Braves' Teheran to make fifth straight opening day start - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Braves' Teheran to make fifth straight opening day start

By Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) - Julio Teheran has been picked as the Atlanta Braves' opening day starter.

The 27-year-old right-hander will be making his fifth straight opening day start. He is 1-1 with a 1.88 ERA in his first four, including six scoreless innings against the Mets last year.

Teheran was 11-13 with a 4.49 ERA in 2017.

Atlanta opens its season on March 29 at home against Philadelphia.

The Braves also agreed to a minor league contract with right-hander Anibal Sanchez. The 34-year-old right-hander allowed two runs and six hits in four innings during a 6-3 win over Houston on Sunday. Sanchez is a candidate to open the season as the fifth starter.

