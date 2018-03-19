Former NBA player's ex-wife won't face death if convicted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - The ex-wife of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright won't face the death penalty if convicted of killing him more than seven years ago in Tennessee.

Shelby County prosecutor Paul Hagerman said before a hearing Monday that Sherra Wright won't face death if found guilty of first-degree murder in her ex-husband's shooting death. She has pleaded not guilty.

Sherra Wright was arrested in December in Riverside, California. Lorenzen Wright's decomposing body was found in a swampy field on July 28, 2010 - 10 days after he was reported missing. An autopsy report said he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Lorenzen Wright played 13 seasons in the NBA as a forward and center. He was born and raised in Memphis.

