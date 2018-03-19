Uber self-driving vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in Arizona - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Uber self-driving vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in Arizona

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

  • NationalMore>>

  • Austin likely facing 'serial bomber,' police chief says

    Austin likely facing 'serial bomber,' police chief says

    Monday, March 19 2018 2:00 PM EDT2018-03-19 18:00:01 GMT
    (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP). FBI agents work the scene of an explosion in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 18, 2018. At least a few people were injured in another explosion in Texas' capital late Sunday, after three package bombs detonat...(Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP). FBI agents work the scene of an explosion in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 18, 2018. At least a few people were injured in another explosion in Texas' capital late Sunday, after three package bombs detonat...
    At least two people injured in another explosion in Texas' capital after three package bombs that detonated earlier this month in other parts of the city killed two people and injuring two others.More
    At least two people injured in another explosion in Texas' capital after three package bombs that detonated earlier this month in other parts of the city killed two people and injuring two others.More

  • Uber self-driving vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Uber self-driving vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:58 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:58:27 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.More
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.More

  • The Latest: Austin residents scared, confused by bombings

    The Latest: Austin residents scared, confused by bombings

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:58 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:58:02 GMT
    (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP). FBI agents meet at the scene of an explosion in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 18, 2018. At least a few people were injured in another explosion in Texas' capital late Sunday, after three package bombs deto...(Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP). FBI agents meet at the scene of an explosion in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 18, 2018. At least a few people were injured in another explosion in Texas' capital late Sunday, after three package bombs deto...
    Police have warned residents near the site of the latest explosion in Austin to remain indoors and to call 911 if they need to leave home before 10 a.m.More
    Police have warned residents near the site of the latest explosion in Austin to remain indoors and to call 911 if they need to leave home before 10 a.m.More
    •   

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

Police in the city of Tempe said Monday that the vehicle was in autonomous mode with an operator behind the wheel when the woman walking outside of a crosswalk was hit.

Sgt. Ronald Elcock says in an email that the accident happened overnight but did not say whether it occurred Sunday night or Monday morning.

The woman died of her injuries at a hospital and her name was not made public.

Uber has been testing the self-driving vehicles in Tempe and Phoenix for months.

Uber says on Twitter that it is "fully cooperating" with the investigation and expressed condolences to the family of the victim.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.