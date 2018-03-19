Uber self-driving vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in Arizona

Russia has announced it is expelling 23 British diplomats and threatened further measures in retaliation in a growing diplomatic dispute over a nerve agent attack on a former spy in BritainMore
Russia has announced it is expelling 23 British diplomats and threatened further measures in retaliation in a growing diplomatic dispute over a nerve agent attack on a former spy in BritainMore
Two weeks of odd news: Police say impaired bride crashes on her way to her wedding; two long-ago high school sweethearts in New Jersey marry in hallway where they metMore
Two weeks of odd news: Police say impaired bride crashes on her way to her wedding; two long-ago high school sweethearts in New Jersey marry in hallway where they metMore
Student who narrowly escaped after bridge collapse watched helplessly as structure fell apartMore
Student who narrowly escaped after bridge collapse watched helplessly as structure fell apartMore
The deadly collapse of a pedestrian bridge in Florida has cast a spotlight on a rapid construction technique widely used around the U.S.More
The deadly collapse of a pedestrian bridge in Florida has cast a spotlight on a rapid construction technique widely used around the U.S.More
Authorities said Friday that the cables suspending a pedestrian bridge were being tightened after a "stress test" when the 950-ton concrete span collapsed over traffic, killing at least six people and injuring 10More
Authorities said Friday that the cables suspending a pedestrian bridge were being tightened after a "stress test" when the 950-ton concrete span collapsed over traffic, killing at least six people and injuring 10More
A doctor says his hospital received 10 injured people - two of them critically - from the pedestrian bridge collapse at a Florida universityMore
A doctor says his hospital received 10 injured people - two of them critically - from the pedestrian bridge collapse at a Florida universityMore
With the likely demise of Toys R Us, a piece of Americana is disappearingMore
With the likely demise of Toys R Us, a piece of Americana is disappearingMore
Officials say multiple people have been killed and eight people have been taken to the hospital in the collapse of a bridge at a Florida universityMore
Officials say multiple people have been killed and eight people have been taken to the hospital in the collapse of a bridge at a Florida universityMore
The Trump administration accused Russia on Thursday of a concerted, ongoing operation to hack and spy on the U.S. energy grid and other critical infrastructureMore
The Trump administration accused Russia on Thursday of a concerted, ongoing operation to hack and spy on the U.S. energy grid and other critical infrastructureMore
Two unexplained storage tank failures at fertility clinics in Cleveland and San Francisco may have cost hundreds of women and couples their best chance to have childrenMore
Two unexplained storage tank failures at fertility clinics in Cleveland and San Francisco may have cost hundreds of women and couples their best chance to have childrenMore
Some schools have delayed the start of classes today.More
Some schools have delayed the start of classes today.More
The Storm Prediction Center has the TN Valley under an ENHANCED RISK for severe storms.More
The Storm Prediction Center has the TN Valley under an ENHANCED RISK for severe storms.More
Residents would not have felt anything but a minor earthquake hit the Northwest Georgia area Sunday night.More
Residents would not have felt anything but a minor earthquake hit the Northwest Georgia area Sunday night.More
An investigation is underway at TVA's Sequoya Nuclear Plant after two people were burned Friday.More
An investigation is underway at TVA's Sequoya Nuclear Plant after two people were burned Friday.More
A viral video showing a father and his two-year-old daughter being kicked off an Atlanta-bound Southwest Airlines flight has sparked outrage across the country.More
A viral video showing a father and his two-year-old daughter being kicked off an Atlanta-bound Southwest Airlines flight has sparked outrage across the country.More
Authorities say they don't yet know how the firearm used in the shooting had been accessed. The sheriff added that the circumstances of the shooting are still being investigated.More
Authorities say they don't yet know how the firearm used in the shooting had been accessed. The sheriff added that the circumstances of the shooting are still being investigated.More
Forecasters say severe thunderstorms are likely in parts of Tennessee and could bring the threat of tornadoes, hail and damaging winds.More
Forecasters say severe thunderstorms are likely in parts of Tennessee and could bring the threat of tornadoes, hail and damaging winds.More
An EF-0 tornado touched down Saturday in Monroe County.More
An EF-0 tornado touched down Saturday in Monroe County.More
North Carolina authorities say 76 people have been arrested in eight southeastern states on charges of child pornography or otherwise exploiting children.More
North Carolina authorities say 76 people have been arrested in eight southeastern states on charges of child pornography or otherwise exploiting children.More
The Dunlap Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle crash with entrapment Sunday morning.More
The Dunlap Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle crash with entrapment Sunday morning.More