Uber self-driving vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in Arizona

Two unexplained storage tank failures at fertility clinics in Cleveland and San Francisco may have cost hundreds of women and couples their best chance to have children

The Trump administration accused Russia on Thursday of a concerted, ongoing operation to hack and spy on the U.S. energy grid and other critical infrastructure

Officials say multiple people have been killed and eight people have been taken to the hospital in the collapse of a bridge at a Florida university

With the likely demise of Toys R Us, a piece of Americana is disappearing

End of an era: Toys R Us is going the way of stickball

A doctor says his hospital received 10 injured people - two of them critically - from the pedestrian bridge collapse at a Florida university

Authorities said Friday that the cables suspending a pedestrian bridge were being tightened after a "stress test" when the 950-ton concrete span collapsed over traffic, killing at least six people and injuring 10

The deadly collapse of a pedestrian bridge in Florida has cast a spotlight on a rapid construction technique widely used around the U.S.

Student who narrowly escaped after bridge collapse watched helplessly as structure fell apart

Student watched helplessly as bridge came down on top of car

Two weeks of odd news: Police say impaired bride crashes on her way to her wedding; two long-ago high school sweethearts in New Jersey marry in hallway where they met

Russia has announced it is expelling 23 British diplomats and threatened further measures in retaliation in a growing diplomatic dispute over a nerve agent attack on a former spy in Britain

A matter of seconds between those who would live and those who would die as Florida pedestrian bridge topples down highway bustling with passing vehicles.

(AP Photo/Jennifer Kay). Six crosses are placed at a makeshift memorial on the Florida International University campus in Miami on Saturday, March 17, 2018, near the scene of a pedestrian bridge collapse that killed at least six people on March 15.

Denver's independent police monitor says in a blistering report that law enforcement mishandled an investigation into the 2015 death of a man at the city's jail.

(Denver Department of Safety/Killmer, Lane & Newman, LLP via AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2015, file frame from jailhouse surveillance video recorded at Denver's Downtown Detention Center, released by the Denver Department of Safety via the l...

Schools around the US are looking for ways to impose tougher security measures in the wake of last month's school shooting in Florida. They don't have to look further than urban districts that have installed metal detectors and other security.

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). In a photo from Thursday, March 8, 2018, in Detroit, Alondra Alvarez, a student at Western International High School, goes through a metal detector and has her backpack checked as she enters the school. Experts say metal detec...

Three members of a militia group are set to stand trial on charges alleging they were plotting to bomb a mosque and a southwestern Kansas apartment complex where Somali refugees live.

(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office via AP File). FILE - This Oct. 14, 2016 photo provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office shows Gavin Wright. Wright is one of three members of a militia group are set to stand trial on charges alleging they were ...

Uber says it has suspended all of its self-driving testing following what is believed to be the first fatal pedestrian accident involving the vehicles.

California State Treasurer John Chiang is calling on the nation's largest public pension fund to stop investing in companies that sell assault-style weapons and devices that allow guns to fire more rapidly.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this March 8, 2018, file photo, California gubernatorial candidate, state Treasurer John Chiang, a Democrat, speaks at a conference in Sacramento, Calif. Chiang will be joined family members of people who di...

Pennsylvania Lottery officials say the winning Powerball ticket worth almost $457 million was sold at a convenience store in Lancaster County.

Police have warned residents near the site of the latest explosion in Austin to remain indoors and to call 911 if they need to leave home before 10 a.m.

(Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP). FBI agents meet at the scene of an explosion in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 18, 2018. At least a few people were injured in another explosion in Texas' capital late Sunday, after three package bombs deto...

Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

At least two people injured in another explosion in Texas' capital after three package bombs that detonated earlier this month in other parts of the city killed two people and injuring two others.

(Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP). FBI agents work the scene of an explosion in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 18, 2018. At least a few people were injured in another explosion in Texas' capital late Sunday, after three package bombs detonat...

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

Police in the city of Tempe said Monday that the vehicle was in autonomous mode with an operator behind the wheel when the woman walking outside of a crosswalk was hit.

Sgt. Ronald Elcock says in an email that the accident happened overnight but did not say whether it occurred Sunday night or Monday morning.

The woman died of her injuries at a hospital and her name was not made public.

Uber has been testing the self-driving vehicles in Tempe and Phoenix for months.

Uber says on Twitter that it is "fully cooperating" with the investigation and expressed condolences to the family of the victim.

