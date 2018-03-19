'Hamilton' and 'Dear Evan Hansen' stars release new song

Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.More
According to legions of devoted fans, Chick-fil-A employees have made random acts of kindness a regular thing.More
Some schools have delayed the start of classes today.More
The Storm Prediction Center has the TN Valley under an ENHANCED RISK for severe storms.More
Residents would not have felt anything but a minor earthquake hit the Northwest Georgia area Sunday night.More
An investigation is underway at TVA's Sequoya Nuclear Plant after two people were burned Friday.More
A viral video showing a father and his two-year-old daughter being kicked off an Atlanta-bound Southwest Airlines flight has sparked outrage across the country.More
Authorities say they don't yet know how the firearm used in the shooting had been accessed. The sheriff added that the circumstances of the shooting are still being investigated.More
Forecasters say severe thunderstorms are likely in parts of Tennessee and could bring the threat of tornadoes, hail and damaging winds.More
An EF-0 tornado touched down Saturday in Monroe County.More
North Carolina authorities say 76 people have been arrested in eight southeastern states on charges of child pornography or otherwise exploiting children.More
The Dunlap Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle crash with entrapment Sunday morning.More
