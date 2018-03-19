'Hamilton' and 'Dear Evan Hansen' stars release new song

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Broadway fans are buzzing over the release of a new song by two popular Tony winners in support of the upcoming March for Our Lives.

"Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt, the original star of "Dear Evan Hansen," have recorded a duet called "Found/Tonight,' mixing lyrics from "You Will Be Found" from "Dear Evan Hansen" and "The Story of Tonight" from "Hamilton."

The song was released at midnight on Monday and is No. 1 on the iTunes singles chart.

The multi-city March for Our Lives on March 24 was planned after the Feb. 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Miranda has been releasing "Hamilton"-related content each month in a series called Hamildrop.

