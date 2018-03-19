Staying connected during the storm - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Staying connected during the storm

By Kerry French, Producer
The WRCB News app; the EPB app and the WRCB Weather app. The WRCB News app; the EPB app and the WRCB Weather app.
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The threat of severe weather Monday night means staying alert and aware of the storm.

The WRCB News and WRCB Weather apps have real-time radar maps top help you track the storm.

You'll also find updated stories at WRCBtv.com and the Channel 3 Facebook page.

EPB also boasts an app that will let customers see real-time information about outages, report them and monitor restoration efforts. and encourages its customers to stay alert.

READ MORE | Checklist for storm preparedness

