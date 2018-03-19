UPDATE: Child pornography task force arrests 76 in the Southeast

UPDATE: One of the 76 people arrested in a child pornography sting was arrested for violating North Carolina's Sex Offender Registry by living too close to a school.

37-year-old Adrian Montez Austin was arrested March 15.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said a complaint was made on March 1 that an individual who felt Austin was living too close to a high school.

"Deputies with the Patrol Division and Investigations Division worked together and were able to obtain evidence that Austin had established a residence approximately 290 feet from the Andrews High School, as well as moving from Clay County and failing to notify of his new address," a sheriff's office spokesperson said.

Deputies discovered information during an investigation that Austin was involved in the illegal sale of controlled substances and had possibly involved juvenile females.

Austin was arrested for two counts of violation of the North Carolina General Statutes pertaining to the Sex Offender Registry.

He is currently in the Cherokee County Detention Center under a secure bond of $15,000.

His court date is set for March 27.

“As you can see this is just one of the reasons that we are so diligent in our monitoring of Sex Offenders and why we have partnered with our State and Federal Partners to keep our innocents safe, Sheriff Palmer stated.”

PREVIOUS STORY: RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina authorities say 76 people have been arrested in eight southeastern states on charges of child pornography or otherwise exploiting children.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation announced Friday that the operation involved more than 200 law enforcement agencies and took four months of planning. The task force included investigators in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Those arrested ranged in age from 17 to 73 and included a postal worker, mechanic, daycare administrator and magician.

In North Carolina, the SBI said eight children were rescued or removed from abusive situations. Several children in other states were also identified as victims or rescued.

Eight men arrested in North Carolina face charges including sexual exploitation of a minor and child pornography.

