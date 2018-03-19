Horsepower: Horses seen traveling down highway in Georgia - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Horsepower: Horses seen traveling down highway in Georgia

By WRCB Staff
TUCKER, GA -

Several horses traveled down a highway in Georgia and motorist had to hold their horses.

News outlets report that a total of 10 horses decided to take to the streets and ended up blocking traffic on Highway 78 near North DeKalb Mall on Saturday morning.

Motorists came to a standstill as police blocked off traffic to ensure the safety of the motorists and the horses.

Police were on the scene at 9 a.m. trying to contain them, and all lanes were open by 9:30 a.m.

Little Creek Horse Farm confirmed in a Saturday Facebook post that it was their horses that decided to take a trip on the highway. The post says steps will immediately be taken to assure this doesn't happen again.

