Georgia state trooper involved in shooting near Atlanta

Authorities say a Georgia State Patrol trooper has been involved in a shooting just south of Atlanta, though details were not immediately available.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said on Twitter Monday morning that the trooper shot a person who has been taken to a hospital. The agency says the trooper is "ok," and that the condition of the wounded person was unknown.

No other details were immediately released.

Hapeville is about 7 miles (11 kilometers) south of downtown Atlanta, near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.