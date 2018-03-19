Georgia state trooper involved in shooting near Atlanta - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Georgia state trooper involved in shooting near Atlanta

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
HAPEVILLE, GA -

Authorities say a Georgia State Patrol trooper has been involved in a shooting just south of Atlanta, though details were not immediately available.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said on Twitter Monday morning that the trooper shot a person who has been taken to a hospital. The agency says the trooper is "ok," and that the condition of the wounded person was unknown.

No other details were immediately released.

Hapeville is about 7 miles (11 kilometers) south of downtown Atlanta, near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.