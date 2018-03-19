NWS: EF-0 tornado touched down in Monroe County - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

NWS: EF-0 tornado touched down in Monroe County

Posted: Updated:
Generic photo by MGN Online. Generic photo by MGN Online.
MONROE COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

An EF-0 tornado touched down Saturday in Monroe County. 

The weak tornado uprooted trees, destroyed a barn and knocked a mobile home off its foundation.

The National Weather Service surveyed the damage Sunday to determine whether the storm indeed reached tornado stage.

A small barn was among the few structures affected. Tornado warning sirens were enacted to alert residents about the weather.

