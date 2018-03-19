Storm shelters opening in Tennessee Valley due to threat of seve - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Storm shelters opening in Tennessee Valley due to threat of severe weather

By WRCB Staff
JACKSON COUNTY, AL -

Several storm shelters are opening ahead of the threat of severe weather in the Tennessee Valley.

Here is a list of open shelters in the Channel 3 viewing area:

TENNESSEE

  • Altamont
    • The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
    • 12471 Hwy 108
    • Bishop Aaron Barrett 692-3060
    • Church 692-3089
  • Beersheba Springs
    • Grace Baptist Church
    • 56 Backbone Rd.
    • Pastor Johnny Gross – 692-3080
    • Church 692-3916
  • Monteagle
    • First Baptist Church
    • 239 1st Street
    • Church 924-3243
    • Milton Ogelvie 924-5707
    • Wayne Cox 924-2121
    • Roger Everett 235-0273
  • Palmer
    • First Baptist Church – Basement
    • Hwy 56 next to Dr. Wah’s Office
    • Billy Guffey 779-3984
  • Pelham
    • Valley Home Methodist Church
    • Half Basement

GEORGIA

  • Trenton
    • Trenton United Methodist Church
    • 12500 N Main Street
    • Opens at 6 pm

ALABAMA

Storms shelter in Rosalie were opened Sunday night ahead of severe weather forecasted for Monday evening. 

Jackson County EMA tells Channel 3 that Volunteers Fire Departments have began opening up the shelters across the county Sunday night.

They are hoping to have all of them open by NOON (central).

