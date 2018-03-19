Storm shelters opening in Tennessee Valley due to threat of severe weather

Several storm shelters are opening ahead of the threat of severe weather in the Tennessee Valley.

Here is a list of open shelters in the Channel 3 viewing area:

TENNESSEE

Altamont The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints 12471 Hwy 108 Bishop Aaron Barrett 692-3060 Church 692-3089

Beersheba Springs Grace Baptist Church 56 Backbone Rd. Pastor Johnny Gross – 692-3080 Church 692-3916

Monteagle First Baptist Church 239 1st Street Church 924-3243 Milton Ogelvie 924-5707 Wayne Cox 924-2121 Roger Everett 235-0273

Palmer First Baptist Church – Basement Hwy 56 next to Dr. Wah’s Office Billy Guffey 779-3984

Pelham Valley Home Methodist Church Half Basement



GEORGIA

Trenton Trenton United Methodist Church 12500 N Main Street Opens at 6 pm



ALABAMA

Storms shelter in Rosalie were opened Sunday night ahead of severe weather forecasted for Monday evening.

Jackson County EMA tells Channel 3 that Volunteers Fire Departments have began opening up the shelters across the county Sunday night.

They are hoping to have all of them open by NOON (central).