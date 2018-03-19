Storm shelters opening in Jackson County, AL ahead of forecasted - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Storm shelters opening in Jackson County, AL ahead of forecasted severe weather

By WRCB Staff
JACKSON COUNTY, AL -

Storms shelter in Rosalie were opened Sunday night ahead of severe weather forecasted for Monday evening. 

READ MORE | Channel 3 Storm Alert Team forecast 

Jackson County EMA tells Channel 3 that Volunteers Fire Departments have began opening up the shelters across the county Sunday night.

They are hoping to have all of them open by NOON (central).

