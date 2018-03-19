Forecasters warn severe weather likely in TN, GA

NASHVILLE (AP) - Forecasters say powerful storms could bring strong tornadoes to parts of the Deep South.

The national Storm Prediction Center said large parts of Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee and a small portion of northeast Mississippi would be under a tornado threat Monday afternoon and Monday evening.

Forecasters say 29 million people live in the area where there will be an enhanced risk of severe storms, including Nashville and Chattanooga in Tennessee; and Birmingham, Huntsville and Tuscaloosa in Alabama.

In Alabama, tornadoes, hail the size of tennis balls and 70 mph winds were most likely to occur in parts of central and northern Alabama, including all of metro Birmingham.

In Georgia, the highest risk of tornadoes will be in northwest Georgia, including Dalton, Rome and Cartersville.

