Minor earthquake hits northwest Georgia Sunday night - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Minor earthquake hits northwest Georgia Sunday night

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
Varnell, GA (WRCB) -

Residents would not have felt anything but a minor earthquake hit the Northwest Georgia area Sunday night. 

The U.S. Geological Society reports the 1.9 magnitude quake hit roughly 3 miles southwest of Varnell around 7:15 p.m. 

The quake was nearly 7 miles underground. 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.