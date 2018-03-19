Missing Signal Mountain hiker found safe - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Missing Signal Mountain hiker found safe

Posted: Updated:
By Kerry French, Producer
Connect
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, TN (WRCB) -

Signal Mountain officials spent the early morning hours Monday searching for a man who went missing while hiking Sunday evening.

Just after midnight Signal Mountain Police were called to the Rainbow Lake Trail area and began searching in the wooded area near the golf course.

According to the Signal Mountain Fire Department, voice contact was made with the hiker just before 5:00 a.m. but they did not know the man's exact location.

Crews continued to search the area and located the hiker minutes later off the trail and uninjured. 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.