Missing Signal Mountain hiker found safe

Signal Mountain officials spent the early morning hours Monday searching for a man who went missing while hiking Sunday evening.

Just after midnight Signal Mountain Police were called to the Rainbow Lake Trail area and began searching in the wooded area near the golf course.

According to the Signal Mountain Fire Department, voice contact was made with the hiker just before 5:00 a.m. but they did not know the man's exact location.

Crews continued to search the area and located the hiker minutes later off the trail and uninjured.