UPDATE: Severe storms possible Monday night

UPDATE: More heavy rain and storms will develop across the Tennessee Valley this evening. There's a good chance some of the storms will become severe in one way or another, including isolated tornadoes.

The worst of the storms will probably be in north Georgia and northeast Alabama.

TIMING: Cumberland Plateau, 7pm-9pm... Tennessee Valley, 8pm-10pm... Blue Ridge Mtns., 9pm-Midnight; All times are EASTERN

HAIL: 15%-30% chance for large hail with storms

DAMAGING WINDS: 15% chance for damaging winds

TORNADOES: 10%-15% risk of tornadoes

At the very least, I would prepare for power outages, and know where you will go and what you will do in the event of a tornado warning for your area.

Tuesday spring officially begins at 12:15 eastern. On Tuesday temperatures will be cool and the winds will start to pick up. Highs will be in the 50's and showers will return although they will lighter in general. As the air gets colder Tuesday night we will see some snow showers develop on the ridges. There could be some minor accumulation in the counties north and west of Chattanooga.

Winds will continue brisk through Wednesday with highs only near 50. Thursday will be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50's. More rain is expected Friday through Monday with highs warming into the 60's.

TUESDAY