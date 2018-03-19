Severe storms possible Monday night

The Storm Prediction Center has us under an ENHANCED RISK for severe storms.More
An investigation is underway at TVA's Sequoya Nuclear Plant after two people were burned Friday.More
A viral video showing a father and his two-year-old daughter being kicked off an Atlanta-bound Southwest Airlines flight has sparked outrage across the country.More
Some schools have delayed the start of classes today.More
The Dunlap Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle crash with entrapment Sunday morning.More
Administration officials say Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs necessary to trigger mandatory minimum sentences on traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids.More
With spring just days away, bears are beginning to awaken from their winter slumber.More
Two “impossible” events occurred in unison late last night: the No. 16 seed beat the No. 1 seed in the NCAA March Madness Tournament and Little Caesars offered free pizza to the entire nation.More
Assistant Chief Stan Allen said it was a drive-by shooting that happened on Altamaha Street just before 10:00 p.m.More
Cleveland Police are investigating after a body was discovered in a ditch Saturday.More
