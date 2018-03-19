Severe storms possible Monday night

Good Monday. A strong weather system is moving in to start the work week. For today, we are starting out with temps in the low to mid 50s and a few isolated showers. Look for spotty showers and a few thunderstorms on and off through the afternoon with highs making it into the upper 60s. This evening we will have the potential for a round of severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has us under an ENHANCED RISK for severe storms.

TIMING: Cumberland Plateau, 6pm-7pm... Tennessee Valley, 7pm-9pm... Blue Ridge Mtns., 9pm-Midnight.

HAIL: 15% chance for large hail with storms

DAMAGING WINDS: 15% chance for damaging winds

TORNADOES: 10% risk of tornadoes

At the very least, I would prepare for power outages, and know where you will go and what you will do in the event of a tornado warning for your area.

Tuesday spring officially begins at 12:15 eastern. will start mild and cloudy in the low 50s. Tuesday afternoon we will see a few light rain showers with highs in the upper 50s. Much colder air will be moving in behind the low that is bringing us the strong storms this evening. Overnight we will drop into the mid to upper 30s. We could even see a very light wintry mix in the higher elevations overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be chilly and windy with north winds blowing from 15-20 mph. Highs will reach only about 50 degrees.

Even colder weather settles in Thursday with temps ranging from 32 in the morning to 57 in the afternoon. Skies will be sunny.

Friday we will warm a little. It will be about 36 in the morning and climb to 58 in the afternoon.

The weekend we will warm up with highs in the upper 60s, but we will also see our rain chances increasing as well.

