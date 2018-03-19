Tennessee governor race forum in April on rural issues

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) - A forum next month in Tennessee's race for governor will focus solely on rural issues.
According to The Jackson Sun , the event will take place April 17 at Lane College, WBBJ-TV will broadcast it and the USA TODAY NETWORK - Tennessee's news outlets will livestream it.
The forum will focus on how education and workforce development, economic development, health care and other areas of state policy affect rural communities.
The USA TODAY NETWORK - Tennessee and Nexstar Media Group will also host a gubernatorial race forum on May 15 at Lipscomb University in Nashville.
