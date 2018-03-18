UPDATE: East Ridge PD searching for suspect(s) in Sunday drive-by shooting

UPDATE: East Ridge Police have identified the man who was shot Sunday evening.

The suspect(s) remain on the run.

The incident happened in the 1300 block of Altamaha.

The victim, 47-year-old Brad Weir, was shot in the leg. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

East Ridge Police said Weir told them that he was in the backyard with his dog when he noticed a dark colored four-door sedan drive past his house, circle the block and drove by his house again. The car then stopped at the entrance to his driveway.

Weir approached the vehicle. The front passenger window rolled down, and Weir believes he saw two people in the car.

The only description Weir can offer us that they were wearing dark colored long sleeved clothing, possibly hoodies.

"Per his statements, Weir said something to the effect of, 'Can I help you?' and was promptly shot in the leg by the occupant(s) of the suspect vehicle which then fled the scene," an East Ridge Police spokesperson said.

Weir called police, and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police continue to investigate this shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Ridge Police Department at 423-867-7516.

