Drive-by shooting sends East Ridge man to the hospital

By WRCB Staff
EAST RIDGE, TN (WRCB) -

East Ridge police are looking into why a man was shot in the leg in his yard.

Assistant Chief Stan Allen said it was a drive-by shooting that happened on Altamaha Street just before 10:00 p.m.

They said the man who was shot was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

