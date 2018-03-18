CPD investigating after person with gunshot wound shows up at ho - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

CPD investigating after person with gunshot wound shows up at hospital

Posted: Updated:
By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
Connect
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Chattanooga Police are investigating after a person showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Chattanooga Police PIO Rob Simmons told Channel 3 the 30-year-old male victim's injury is non-life-threatening. 

Simmons said the incident happened in the area of 49th Street and Hooker Road.

Channel 3 will keep you updated as we learn more.

