Two injured in Sunday crash in Dunlap; THP investigating

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
The Dunlap Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle crash with entrapment Sunday morning.

The department responded just before 6:00 am to US 127 at the Signal Mountain Overlook.

When firefighters arrived, they found a pickup truck with an attached trailer jackknifed. The truck had hit a rock wall head-on.

Firefighters used hydraulic tools to free the driver, who was trapped by the dash and steering wheel. 

The driver was transported to an area hospital. The passenger had to be airlifted via LIFE FORCE.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.


 

